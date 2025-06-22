Iran hits back at Israel after US attacks nuclear site, many casualties

A major escalation unfolded early Sunday morning as Iran launched a large-scale missile barrage targeting multiple locations across Israel following a US strike on its nuclear facilities, Anadolu reports.

According to the daily Israel Hayom, Iran launched at least 40 missiles in a heavy barrage that struck targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and multiple other locations across Israel’s coastal and central regions.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Iranian missiles landed in at least 10 separate sites inside the country.

Israeli Channel 14 confirmed that five Iranian missiles hit Israeli territory, three in the Haifa area and two in central Israel, while Israeli Channel 12 reported “an unusual event” in Haifa accompanied by multiple explosions.

Alarms sounded across northern and central Israel, including Haifa, where no prior warnings had sounded during earlier strikes, it added.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, heavy structural damage occurred in Haifa, with additional damage reported in the Shephelah region and the Dan Bloc, which includes Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

READ: US lawmakers slam Trump for ‘unilateral’ strike on Iran without congressional approval

A building in Greater Tel Aviv suffered direct impact, and numerous buildings were destroyed along the coastal region due to Iranian missile strikes, according to KAN.

The Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported that its teams responded to multiple impact sites. It reported 11 initial injuries, including one person in moderate condition.

Later reports from Channel 13 stated that the number of injured rose to 16, and Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed at least 23 casualties, mostly minor, with one person remaining in moderate condition.

Iranian attack

A spokesperson for the Iranian military operation Al-Waad Al-Sadiq 3 (True Promise 3) stated that the missile attacks targeted Ben Gurion Airport, biological research centers, and Israeli command and control facilities.

In response, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the Israeli Air Force launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian military targets in western Iran.

The strikes included missile launchers and Iranian personnel reportedly preparing further attacks against Israel. Additional launch platforms were targeted shortly after, claimed Adraee.

This latest escalation came after US President Donald Trump said American forces completed “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites earlier on Sunday.

Trump had, according to American media reports, already given his approval for military action against Iran, after Israel assassinated several high-ranking Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists last week.

Trump’s announcement came after media reports indicated the Pentagon was moving B-2 bombers from its air base in the US state of Missouri toward the Persian Gulf.

Following US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

READ: Israel notified in advance by Trump administration of strikes on Iran: Report