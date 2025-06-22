US lawmakers slam Trump for ‘unilateral’ strike on Iran without congressional approval

US lawmakers blasted President Donald Trump’s “unilateral” action Saturday to strike Iran without seeking congressional authorization, Anadolu reports.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump “failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East.”

His statement came after Trump said American forces completed “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites — Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan — amid fears of a wider conflagration in the region.

Jeffries said Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East, but he “has failed to deliver on that promise.”

“Congress must be fully and immediately briefed in a classified setting,” he said, adding that Trump shoulders “complete and total” responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from “his unilateral military action.”

Sen. Ed Markey said the attack was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

“This attack was not approved by Congress and hold dangers for all Americans. The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East,” Markey said, adding a diplomatic solution remains “the best way” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“Trump’s illegal action raise the risk of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and personnel and civilians in the region,” he said, urging Trump to begin ceasefire talks with Iran and Israel.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the US should not wage war against Iran, and that Trump’s bombing Iran is “unconstitutional.”

OPINION: The architects of instability: How Israel and the US ignited the Middle East nuclear crisis

“Only Congress can declare war — and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war. This is a horrific war of choice,” Warren wrote on X.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Trump dragged Americans into war.

“His decision violates the Constitution, endangers American lives and risks unleashing dangerous forces we can’t control,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said at a rally in the state of Oklahoma that Trump’s move is “so grossly unconstitutional.”

“All of you know, that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right,” Sanders told the crowd.

‘It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Trump’s “disastrous decision” to bomb Iran without authorization is a “grave violation” of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

READ: Russia’s Medvedev says Trump started new war for US after attack on Iran

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said the authority to declare war belongs “solely” to Congress.

“Trump’s unconstitutional and escalatory strikes risk drawing US troops and the American people—who are overwhelmingly opposed—into another forever war. Congress must immediately exercise our duty to restrain this President,” she wrote on X.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said Trump sending US troops to bomb Iran without the consent of Congress is a “blatant violation” of the Constitution.

“Instead of listening to the American people, Trump is listening to War Criminal Netanyahu, who lied about Iraq and is lying once again about Iran,” Tlaib said on X, urging Congress to act “immediately” to stop the “unconstitutional act of war.”

Several Republicans rallied behind Trump following the strike in Iran, with only a handful breaking rank.

“This is not Constitutional,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said on X.

Massie recently introduced a bipartisan resolution to prohibit the use of US Armed Forces in unauthorized hostilities against Iran.

Republican Warren Davidson, for his part, said, “While President Trump’s decision may prove just, it’s hard to conceive a rationale that’s Constitutional. I look forward to his remarks tonight.”

In nationally televised remarks, Trump warned Iran on Saturday against retaliating against the American strikes, saying it would face unprecedented “tragedy” if it launches counter-attacks.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” he said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are expected to deliver remarks early Sunday.

READ: Trump warns Iran against retaliation, says ‘tragedy’ will follow if counter-attacks launched