Trump warns Iran against retaliation, says ‘tragedy’ will follow if counter-attacks launched

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliating to American strikes on key nuclear facilities, saying Saturday that it would face unprecedented “tragedy” if it launches counter-attacks, Anadolu reports.

Trump said the “massive precision strikes” he authorized against the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites “were a spectacular military success,” leaving those facilities “completely and totally obliterated.”

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” he said in nationally televised remarks.

“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added.

Trump said most of the remaining targets “can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are expected to deliver remarks early Sunday.

The Fordo nuclear facility is an underground uranium enrichment site near Qom — Iran’s deepest and most fortified nuclear installation designed to withstand conventional airstrikes.

Iran had strongly warned Trump against involvement in the conflict with Israel, saying if the US directly entered the hostilities it would lead to “irreparable consequences.”

“The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday.

Iranian state television said every American citizen and military personnel in the region is “now a legitimate target,” following the strikes,

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Tehran and maintained that the US would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, something Iran has repeatedly denied that it seeks to acquire.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

