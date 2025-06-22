UN chief ‘gravely alarmed’ by US strike against Iran, warns about ‘dangerous escalation’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Saturday after the US carried out strikes against Iran, warning about a “dangerous escalation” in the region, Anadolu reports.

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” Guterres wrote on X.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said American forces completed “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites amid fears of a wider conflagration in the region.

Calling on member states to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law, Guterres said: “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.”

He noted that there is no military solution and that the only path forward is diplomacy.

“The only hope is peace,” he added.

