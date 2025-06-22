US ‘crossed every red line’ with latest attack on nuclear facilities: Iranian foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a press conference in Istanbul on Sunday, said the US has “crossed every red line” with the latest attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that diplomacy may no longer be possible, Anadolu reports.

The recent US strikes on Iran are an “outrageous, grave, and unprecedented violation of fundamental principles of the Charter of the UN and international law,” Araghchi said.

“Iran condemns in the strongest terms the US’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities,” Araghchi noted.

Araghchi stressed that Iran continues to defend its territory and sovereignty by all means against not just “US military aggression,” but also “Israel’s unlawful actions.”

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that calls for a return to diplomacy are “irrelevant,” as talks were already ongoing when the US attacks happened.

“We were in the middle of talks with the US when Israelis blew it up. And again, we were in the middle of talks, and negotiations with Europeans happened only two days ago in Geneva. This time, Americans decided to blow it up,” he said.

“It’s very unfortunate that Israel is doing — as the German chancellor called — a dirty job. … They supported that dirty job, it’s a shame,” Araghchi noted.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) cannot protect Iran despite its full commitment, Araghchi stressed, asking: “Why countries pursuing peaceful nuclear energy should rely on the treaty?”

Araghchi said he will travel to Moscow Sunday afternoon, and meet with Russian President Putin on Monday to discuss the latest situation after the recent US attacks.

Asked if Tehran will retaliate at US bases or close the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said: “There are variety of options available to us, and that’s it.”

“The world must not forget that it was the US which, amid a process to forge a diplomatic outcome, betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal Israeli regime’s launch of an illegal war of aggression on the Iranian nation,” he said.

The US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities threatens global peace, the top Iranian diplomat said.

“These strikes have severely undermined the international system and created serious problems in the region,” he added.

“We continue to defend our country in a heroic manner,” he said.

“Our armed forces are ready; our people, with a high level of self-confidence and a high level of motivation, are ready to defend themselves.”

Tensions in the region further escalated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out “very successful” airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan, amid growing fears of a broader conflict.

The US targeted Iran’s nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to condemn the attacks and hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

