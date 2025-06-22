Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Yemeni Houthi’s response to US attack on Iran ‘only a matter of time’, official says

June 22, 2025 at 12:06 pm

Spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi group, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti [Social mediaX]

Spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi group, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti [Social mediaX]

A Yemeni Houthi official said on Sunday that the Iran-aligned group’s response to the U.S. attack on Iran was “only a matter of time”, Reuters reports.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement’s political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV that its ceasefire deal with Washington was before the “war” on Iran.

The group has been launching attacks on shipping lanes and Israel in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israeli war. It agreed on a ceasefire deal with the United States in May to stop attacking U.S. ships in exchange for an end to Washington’s bombings of the group.

READ: Trump warns Iran against retaliation, says ‘tragedy’ will follow if counter-attacks launched

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending