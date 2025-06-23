Activists block Belgian arms-linked firms over ‘complicity’ in Israeli genocide in Gaza

Activists on Monday blockaded the Belgian facilities of the firms Syensqo and OIP Sensor Systems, accusing the companies of being complicit in “Israel’s genocidal acts in Gaza,” Anadolu reports.

The demonstrations took place early Monday morning at around 07.45 am (0545GMT) as part of the “Stop Arming Israel” campaign, which calls for the enforcement of a military embargo against Israel and urges the Belgian government to impose sanctions, according to local media.

In Brussels, demonstrators blocked access to the roads to Syensqo’s site and painted the building’s facade red to symbolize bloodshed. Activists claimed the company supplies components that are used in Israeli drones.

“Syensqo knowingly supplies a key component of a weapon known for its use in Israeli war crimes. Syensqo cannot deny its complicity in the ongoing genocide,” the group said.

In Tournai, demonstrators entered an industrial facility overnight and painted military equipment red inside a warehouse belonging to the OIP Sensor Systems, a company fully owned by Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Activists said “dozens of police officers” were deployed to disperse the protests. “Instead of taking action to stop the genocide, they are repressing the people who want to stop the war machine,” the group added.

The protest comes amid growing calls in Belgium and across Europe to suspend arms trade with Israel, as civilian casualties continue to rise in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

