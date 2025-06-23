Israel creating chaos in Gaza as systematic colonial strategy: research concludes

A research paper published by the Center for Political and Developmental Studies in Gaza concluded that the Israeli occupation is deliberately orchestrating chaos in the Gaza Strip as a strategic project that began with its withdrawal in 2005.

The paper explained that the ongoing project is implemented through various tools, including blockade, psychological warfare, the politicisation of aid, and the empowerment of local militias at the expense of national institution.

“After failing to achieve a decisive military victory against the [Palestinian] resistance, Israel has shifted to managing the Strip from outside by creating security vacuums, controlling resources, and implanting alternative models of authority, in an attempt to impose a new political reality without engaging in direct confrontation” the paper said.

The report revealed that humanitarian aid has become a tool for chaos rather than relief.

In recent months, there have been indiscriminate airdrops, the establishment of a militarily controlled maritime pier, and the emergence of intelligence-linked international organizations—most notably the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (registered in Switzerland), which was unanimously rejected by the UN and Palestinian factions; it noted.

The paper detailed the role of armed gangs as on-the-ground instruments of chaos, warning against the “Day After” projects promoted by Tel Aviv and Washington. It emphasized that these initiatives have collapsed both on the ground and among the populace, failing to establish any legitimate alternative governance in Gaza.

The study concluded that the enemy has achieved neither military victory nor a political alternative, noting that the resilience of Palestinian society—through self-organisation and rejection of external guardianship—has thwarted the Israeli plan.

It called for a unified Palestinian strategy that includes activating local field committees, rejecting targeted relief tools, and building a national front to confront organised chaos.