Iran parliament backs closing Strait of Hormuz 

Iran Parliament approved on Sunday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and granted the final decision in this measure to the Supreme National Security Council, the country’s highest security body; Iranian Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, Esmail Kowsari, a deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, told the Young Journalists Club that closing the strait is on the table and a decision will be made if “necessary”.

For his part, Hossein Shariatmadari, managing editor of Kayhan newspaper and a confident of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said after the US attack on the Fordow nuclear facility, “it is [Tehran] turn”, calling for three retaliatory measures for the US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“We must, without hesitation or delay, launch missile strikes on the US naval fleet as a first step” A Telegram message from the Kayhan newspaper quoted Shariatmadari as saying. He also called for closing the Strait of Hormuz and preventing the passage of American, British, German, and French ships.