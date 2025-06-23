Israeli officials signal willingness to end war if Khamenei agrees

Israeli officials have stated that Tel Aviv is seeking to end the war with Iran within the coming days, following the recent US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Israeli media.

Reports indicated that Israel may agree to a ceasefire as early as tomorrow, on the condition that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, declares his willingness to do so.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation cited official sources saying that the aim is to conclude military operations as soon as possible. However, they warned that continued escalation by Khamenei could prolong the conflict.

The officials acknowledged that Israel has not yet succeeded in fully dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, but claimed it has caused it “severe damage”.

They also warned that any move by Khamenei to target American forces or interests could lead to a strong US response, which they described as potentially “deadly”.