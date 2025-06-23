Middle East Monitor
Israeli officials signal willingness to end war if Khamenei agrees

June 23, 2025 at 2:42 pm

Hezbollah supporters organize a demonstration in support of Iran as it continues its mutual attacks with Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon on June 20, 2025. [Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]

Hezbollah supporters organize a demonstration in support of Iran as it continues its mutual attacks with Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon on June 20, 2025. [Houssam Shbaro – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli officials have stated that Tel Aviv is seeking to end the war with Iran within the coming days, following the recent US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Israeli media.

Reports indicated that Israel may agree to a ceasefire as early as tomorrow, on the condition that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, declares his willingness to do so.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation cited official sources saying that the aim is to conclude military operations as soon as possible. However, they warned that continued escalation by Khamenei could prolong the conflict.

The officials acknowledged that Israel has not yet succeeded in fully dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, but claimed it has caused it “severe damage”.

They also warned that any move by Khamenei to target American forces or interests could lead to a strong US response, which they described as potentially “deadly”.

