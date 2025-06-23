‘Life is being erased’ in Gaza, EU commissioner says

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management on Monday warned about the devastating impact of Israel’s relentless bombardment in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, calling for “decisive political action” to alleviate the suffering of the people, Anadolu reports.

“In Gaza, life is being erased,” Hadja Lahbib told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

“It’s true that words fall short in describing the situation in Gaza today. Humanitarian aid is being stripped of its very essence — meaning vital services like clean water, access to sanitation, and healthcare are on the verge of collapse,” she said.

READ: Activists block Belgian arms-linked firms over ‘complicity’ in Israeli genocide in Gaza

Stressing that aid has not been reaching Gazans “especially” after UN agencies were replaced with Israel and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Lahbib found the “privatization” “simply unacceptable.”

“The international humanitarian system is built on clear principles: neutrality, humanity, impartiality, and independence. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation does not adhere to these principles,” she said.

Lahbib said humanitarian aid must “never” be “militarized” or “politicized,” adding: “Using humanitarian aid as a weapon of war is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Israel imposed a total blockade on humanitarian supplies entering Gaza on March 2. Since late May, the distribution of aid is controlled by the GHF.

OPINION: For most Gazans, staying hungry is better than risking life to get aid