Serbia halts ammunition sales to Israel

Serbia’s president on Monday announced that a planned sale of ammunition to Israel has been halted amid the raging Israel-Iran conflict, Anadolu reports.

Speaking after a meeting of the Serbian General Staff Board, Aleksandar Vucic announced that they halted the sale, admitting that they have been selling ammunition to Israel since its genocidal war started in October 2023.

Stressing that Serbia is friendly with both Israel and Iran, he called for peace in the Middle East.

On the recent US attacks on Iran, Vucic said international law had been violated, with rules and justice nowhere to be found.

“How will the West lecture Russia or anyone else about territorial integrity? Everyone has violated these rules. The world is literally falling into chaos. Everyone is now behaving as if they have the right to attack everyone else. Madness has spread throughout the world. There is no one left to trust,” he added.

