Syrian FM condemns Damascus terror attack as an assault on all Syrians, not just one sect

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Damascus, stressing that this horrific crime will only serve to strengthen Syrians’ resolve to build a secure and unified nation.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the terrorist attack that targeted the Greek Orthodox Saint Elias church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus. The attack was carried out on Sunday by a suicide bomber linked to the ISIS terrorist group, according to preliminary investigations, and resulted in several civilian casualties, both dead and injured.”

The statement continued: “This criminal act, which targeted the Christian community, is a desperate attempt to undermine national unity and destabilise the country. It is a response from the remnants of terrorism to the ongoing achievements of the Syrian government and leadership.”

The Ministry also emphasised: “This attack is not an assault on one specific sect, but an attack on the entire Syrian identity.” It held “the groups supporting ISIS fully responsible for this crime.”

The Ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to condemn the attack and support Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism and restore security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, reaffirming that this vile crime would only drive Syrians towards greater unity and determination in their efforts to build a safe and unified Syria.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Ministry of the Interior reported that an ISIS suicide bomber stormed the church during prayers. The attacker opened fire randomly before blowing himself up with an explosive vest, causing casualties and significant damage inside the church.