Turkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: President Erdogan

Turkiye is making great efforts to prevent attacks by Israel and its supporters on Iran from spiraling into “a greater disaster,” said the nation’s president on Monday.

Turkiye never condones attacks on Iran’s sovereignty and the security of the region “no matter who they come from,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a trade union event in the capital Ankara.

“We make our opposition clear,” he added.

On Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said that Turkiye has forgone some $9 billion in income since it halted all commercial transactions with Israel last year over its continuing genocide in Gaza.

Noting that over the weekend Turkiye hosted a meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Istanbul, President Erdogan said he will travel to The Hague tomorrow to attend a NATO summit of heads of state and government.

“Together with our foreign minister and our other colleagues, we are fully mobilized to prevent irreparable tragedies,” he added.

READ: Turkish President Erdogan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East