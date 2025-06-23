US confirms Iranian missiles were fired at Al Udeid air base; says no casualties

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that a key air base in Qatar came under attack from missiles launched from Iran as fears of regional escalation continue to mount following US air strikes on three key nuclear facilities over the weekend, Anadolu reports.

“I can confirm that al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today,” a Defense Department official said in a statement. “At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Al Udeid is the largest American military base in the Middle East. The sprawling facility serves as the in-region headquarters for US Central Command or CENTCOM.

The Iranian missile attacks came after US attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday morning ordered by President Donald Trump.

Iran’s chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, vowed Monday that the US strikes on its nuclear facilities “will not go unanswered.”

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed” during the weekend strikes.

READ: Iran launches missile attacks at US airbase in Qatar