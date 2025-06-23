Iran launches missile attacks at US airbase in Qatar

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran late Sunday, Anadolu reports.

The strikes, announced by Iranian state television Press TV, marked the start of what Iranian officials are calling Operation Bashayer Al-Fath, or Glad Tidings of Victory.

“Iranian Armed Forces carried out a destructive and powerful missile attack on Al Udeid base in Qatar in response to US aggression,” according to Iranian media.

The number of missiles launched was equal to “the number of bombs the US used in its attack on our nuclear facilities,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed responsibility for the attack, said the strikes were a direct message to Washington and its allies.

“Our message to the White House and its allies is clear — Iran will not leave any aggression against its sovereignty and land unanswered,” the corps said in a statement.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted the missile attack targeting the US’ Al Udeid Air Base, and no casualties were reported.

The official IRNA news agency also reported that simultaneous missile attacks had been launched towards other US bases in Iraq without providing further details.

