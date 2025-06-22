US bunker-buster bombs failed to destroy Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility: Report

US strikes on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility “severely damaged” but did not destroy the underground complex, a senior American official told the New York Times on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

The official, speaking anonymously, acknowledged that B-2 stealth bomber attacks using bunker-buster bombs failed to eliminate the “heavily fortified” facility despite causing significant damage.

The US deployed six bunker-buster bombs against Fordo using B-2 bombers, while submarine-launched cruise missiles targeted Natanz and Isfahan facilities, amid escalating regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces conducted “very successful” strikes on the Iranian nuclear sites.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operations as an “incredible and overwhelming success,” claiming the US has “devastated the Iranian nuclear program.”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said over 125 American aircraft participated in the mission, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine, and surveillance aircraft.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

