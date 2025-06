Gaza’s war torn children cope with trauma and hardship through football In war-torn Gaza, junior footballers Mahmoud Kamal and Assad Mohammad continue to train amid destruction. With clubs destroyed, fields reduced to rubble, and basic supplies cut off, they practice in the streets, holding on to their ambitions. Mahmoud dreams of joining Barcelona and winning the Ballon d'Or. Assad hopes to return to organized training and play for a national team abroad. Both dream of one thing above all — for the war to end.