Report: 6,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly wounded in Gaza war

The Israeli occupation army announced Monday that a reserve soldier was moderately wounded in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of soldiers wounded to 6,000 since the beginning of the genocidal war on 7 October 2023.

Israel Hayom newspaper quoted the Israeli army as saying that the Israeli reserve soldier was moderately wounded earlier in the day during a battle in the northern Gaza Strip, but gave no further details.

According to Israeli military data, 871 officers and soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza, including 428 in ground battles, which began on the 27 October 2023.

It also indicates that 6,000 soldiers have been wounded since the beginning of the war, including 2,738 in the ground battles in the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel, with American support, has been committing genocide in Gaza, including killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.

READ: Israel’s ban on entry of medical supplies to Gaza, threatens lives of hundreds of newborns