Iran says it is waging covert war against Mossad, CIA and MI6

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced that it is engaged in a complex and intense covert confrontation with hostile intelligence services, including Israel’s Mossad, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

The ministry said it is relying on specialised intelligence networks to gather sensitive and strategic information. It explained that surveillance efforts are focused on activities related to “indirect nuclear negotiations” and the behaviour of the Trump administration.

It further revealed that it had provided the country’s top leadership with precise intelligence assessments, based on analysing the movements of both regional and international adversaries.

