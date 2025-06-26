Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran says it is waging covert war against Mossad, CIA and MI6

June 26, 2025 at 10:02 am

In this photo illustration, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen behind the Iranian flag, with all of them displayed on screens, in Ankara, Turkiye on June 24, 2025. [Dilara İrem Sancar - Anadolu Agency]

In this photo illustration, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen behind the Iranian flag, with all of them displayed on screens, in Ankara, Turkiye on June 24, 2025. [Dilara İrem Sancar – Anadolu Agency]

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced that it is engaged in a complex and intense covert confrontation with hostile intelligence services, including Israel’s Mossad, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

The ministry said it is relying on specialised intelligence networks to gather sensitive and strategic information. It explained that surveillance efforts are focused on activities related to “indirect nuclear negotiations” and the behaviour of the Trump administration.

It further revealed that it had provided the country’s top leadership with precise intelligence assessments, based on analysing the movements of both regional and international adversaries.

READ: Iran executes 3 spies recruited by Mossad

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending