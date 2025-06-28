Congresswoman slams US funding for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed the Trump administration on Friday for approving $30 million in funding to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) amid Israel’s military operations, Anadolu reports.

“Nearly every day this month, Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed starving Palestinians seeking food.

“Now, the Trump Admin has decided to support this death trap with $30 million. This is genocide—we are funding it. And the world is doing nothing to stop it,” Tlaib wrote on X.

Her remarks came a day after the US State Department said it had approved $30 million in funding for the scheme — a new Israeli plan to coordinate aid distribution in the Gaza Strip, which was broadly criticized by UN agencies and humanitarian actors.

State Department spokesman Thomas Pigott told reporters Thursday that the US urges other countries to support the GHF “and its critical work.”

“A track record of distributing over 46 million meals distributed to date all while preventing Hamas looting is absolutely incredible and should be commended and supported,” Pigott said.

Launched in the besieged Strip on May 27, the aid distribution sites by the US- and Israeli-backed GHF have been described as “death traps” by critics.

Nearly 550 Palestinians have been fatally shot at GHF sites, with another 39 missing and more than 4,000 injured, according to Gaza authorities.

