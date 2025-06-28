Iran says 56 military personnel killed in recent Israeli attacks

At least 56 military personnel were killed in recent Israeli attacks on Iran, the Iranian military said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said that the dead personnel were of various ranks, without giving any further details.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

