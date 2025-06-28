Top Iran diplomat urges Trump to drop ‘disrespectful’ tone to Khamenei

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp rebuke to US President Donald Trump on Friday, warning that any effort to strike a deal with Tehran must begin with a shift in tone toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Anadolu reports.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi wrote on X.

His remarks came after Trump announced he immediately dropped work on sanctions relief for Iran after Khamenei said his country had scored a victory against the US.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Iran is “always so angry, hostile, and unhappy.”

Araghchi said Iran values its independence and will never allow anyone to decide its destiny.

“The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults.

“If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran. Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect,” he added.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility on June 22 and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled June 15, but Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites June 13.

The 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

