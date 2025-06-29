Government in eastern Libya rejects Greek objections to maritime deal with Turkiye

Libya’s eastern Benghazi-based government on Saturday rejected recent remarks from Greek officials about the legitimacy of a maritime deal between Turkiye and Libya in 2019, Anadolu reports.

Prime Minister Osama Hammad stated that the deal between is internationally legitimate.

He reaffirmed Libya’s firm rejection of any challenges or interference with its sovereign decisions, particularly regarding international agreements made with allies.

Libya-Turkiye cooperation is carried out under international legitimacy and does not violate the sovereignty of any country, Hammad noted.

He emphasized that Libya reserves the right to respond firmly to any actions that jeopardize its territorial integrity or political sovereignty, and he warned Greece about the consequences of continuing its policy of provocation and escalation.

Hammad also emphasized that Libya’s maritime rights are non-negotiable and can only be discussed within international legal frameworks, noting that his government has taken decisive steps in response to Greece’s recent attitudes.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ statements targeting the deal have provoked serious reactions from authorities in eastern and western Libya.

Libya’s National Unity Government also react strongly to Greece

The Libyan National Unity Government had expressed deep concern in a June 19 statement regarding the announcement by Greece in the Official Journal of the EU on June 12 for tenders for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation in the areas disputed with Libya, south of the island of Crete.

The Libyan National Unity Government statement, which emphasized the importance of respecting international law, said the steps are a clear violation of Libya’s sovereign rights, expressing clear objection to any exploration or drilling activity in those areas without a prior legal framework that respects the rules of international law.

It urged Greece to adopt constructive dialogue and negotiations based on international legal principles that consider the interests of all parties to reach fair and equitable solutions.

