Sudanese courts sentence individuals to death, prison for cooperating with RSF

July 3, 2025 at 2:38 pm

A view of the damage caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan on March 28, 2025. [Mohammed Nzar Awad – Anadolu Agency]

Sudanese courts on Wednesday handed down death and prison sentences to individuals convicted of collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the official SUNA news agency, the Bahari North Criminal Court in Daroshab sentenced the defendant (M.H.S.A.) to death by hanging (as a deterrent). The court found the defendant guilty of violating articles of the Sudanese criminal code through cooperation with the RSF.

In a separate case, the Sennar Court sentenced another individual (A.B.) to death by hanging for collaborating with RSF intelligence in the Al-Nuraniya area. According to SUNA, the convicted man had gathered information on army weapons in frontline positions and passed the details to RSF forces.

The court also sentenced a third defendant to ten years in prison for purchasing stolen goods and reselling them on behalf of the RSF, in addition to transporting fuel from Khartoum to supply the RSF.

