Protest in London in support of Palestine Action ahead of court ruling

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday in opposition to the UK government’s plan to ban the activist group Palestine Action under terrorism legislation, Anadolu reports.

The protest comes ahead of a High Court ruling that considers a legal challenge seeking to block the proscription order from coming into effect.

Palestine Action, known for its direct action campaigns targeting companies linked to Israel’s defense sector, is facing designation as a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000—a move that would criminalize membership and support, carrying penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans condemning what they described as the government’s repression of pro-Palestinian activism and its continued support for Israel.

During the demonstration, tensions briefly flared when a pro-Israel man confronted the crowd. Police intervened and removed the man to prevent further escalation.

At a hearing inside the High Court, lawyers representing Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori argued the government’s actions represented an “authoritarian abuse” of power and should be halted pending a legal challenge.

“This is the first time in our history that a direct action civil disobedience group, which does not advocate for violence, has been sought to be proscribed as terrorists,” Raza Husain KC, representing Ammori, told the court.

He said his client has been “inspired” by a long tradition of nonviolent protest in the UK, “from the suffragettes to anti-apartheid activists to Iraq War activists.”

The Home Office is opposing the request to delay the ban, which was approved earlier this week by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. Unless blocked by the court, the measure is set to take effect at midnight.

Palestine Action has drawn national attention in recent years for its high-profile protests and occupations targeting facilities and offices of Elbit Systems—an Israeli arms manufacturer—and other firms accused by the group of complicity in Israel’s genocidal conduct in Palestine.

The High Court is expected to deliver its decision later on Friday.

