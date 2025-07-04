Saudi Arabia backs immediate Gaza ceasefire, Palestinian state on 1967 borders

Saudi Arabia on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stressed the urgency of ending the “horrific suffering” endured by Palestinian civilians amid Israel’s ongoing assault.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the top priority is “to halt the bloodshed in Gaza and alleviate the appalling humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinians.”

The minister also reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering support for the creation of a “Palestinian state on the June 1967 borders,” calling peace “the strategic option” to resolve the decades-long conflict and end Israeli occupation.

He also revealed that Saudi Arabia is in talks with France to determine a suitable date to launch an international conference focused on Palestinian statehood and regional peace.

Faisal further emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy should prevail not only in the Middle East but across all conflict zones.

The Saudi foreign minister added that the Kingdom “counts on the leadership of President Donald Trump” to help guide the region toward a final resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by achieving Palestinian statehood.

The latest developments come as the Palestinian group Hamas is reviewing proposals submitted by mediators aimed at reaching a deal that includes a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and humanitarian relief for Palestinians.

The Palestinian group has repeatedly stated its readiness to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for an end to Israel’s military campaign and a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has resisted a comprehensive deal, pushing instead for limited arrangements that would allow the war to continue, a position widely seen as an effort to preserve his political survival.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

