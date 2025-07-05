Malaysia, France support Gaza ceasefire, entry of humanitarian aid

French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the passage of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

During a joint press conference in Paris, both the leaders said that the two-state solution is the best way to resolve the issue, expressing support for a ceasefire, according to the Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

“We are working with several parties, among them Saudi (Arabia), towards this. For now, Israel must allow for aid to reach Gaza,” Macron said.

Anwar also expressed support for the two-state solution and condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran.

“If you say no to Iran, (and) you say yes to Israel, we have a problem; try and resolve that. But I agree with you, we must impress upon Iran to use this for peaceful methods and peaceful means and allow for inspection, which they have given a commitment,” Anwar added.

Both the leaders also expressed support for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

After France, Anwar is travelling to Brazil.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

