Turkiye denies claims of $394M in exports to Israel

Turkiye on Friday denied claims that it had exported goods worth $393.7 million to Israel in the first five months of the year.

“The claim that ‘Turkiye exported $393.7 million worth of goods to Israel in the first five months of the year,’ which has been circulated in some media outlets and on social media platforms, is entirely false and a product of disinformation,” Turkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation said on X.

The center said that “this deliberate distortion is nothing more than an attempt to manipulate public opinion and discredit our state institutions.”

As of May 2, 2024, Turkiye fully halted all export, import, and transit trade transactions with Israel, without exception, both at customs gates and in free zones, it said.

“Since that date, there have been no customs declarations registered for exports from Turkiye to Israel, nor any shipments received from Israel. Turkiye’s customs system remains closed to Israel,” it added.

READ: Turkish president says Israel’s increasingly aggressive policies threatening regional peace

It underlined that the trade mechanism established under the Turkiye-State of Palestine Protocol between the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Palestinian National Economy Ministry continues to operate to meet the urgent needs of Palestine.

“Last year, Turkiye’s exports to Palestine reached $797 million. However, trade with our Palestinian brothers is conducted via ports under Israeli control. Therefore, citing Israel’s so-called data to allege that Turkiye is exporting to Israel is part of a smear campaign aimed solely at undermining the credibility of our official institutions and misleading the public,” the statement added.

In the statement, Turkiye once again strongly condemned Israel’s genocide in Palestine and added that it “firmly reiterates our unwavering support for our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

READ: Turkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal