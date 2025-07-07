Libyan premier says government determined to eliminate militias

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said his government is continuing with its security plan and will not back down from eliminating militias and armed formations, Anadolu reports.

Armed formations that are not affiliated with the national defense and interior ministries emerged in Libya after 2011 due to the effects of security conditions, Dbeibeh said in an interview with Libya’s al-Ahrar TV channel which was published Monday.

“We are continuing our security plan. We will not back down from eliminating militias and armed formations. Whoever does not want war to be declared against them must abide by the state, its institutions and laws,” he said.

He said they had hoped these formations would join state institutions, but it did not happen.

“What these armed groups are doing is a coup against the state, not the government,” he said.

“We have seized some of the planes that these formations use in illegal activities. The number of these formations does not exceed two or three, and they operate entirely as organized criminal gangs.

“The weapons in the hands of these formations are more than the weapons in the hands of the state and have been used to blackmail official institutions,” Dbeibeh added.

Noting that the chief prosecutor has issued around 125 arrest warrants for suspects from the Rada militia group currently in the vicinity of Mitiga Airport, he highlighted that their fight against armed formations other than the military and police will continue.

Dbeibeh said the government’s policy is clear and that all ports and airports will be affiliated with the relevant state institutions.

“The time has come to take back the state, and we will not leave any airport, port or prison outside the state’s control.”

Asked about Libya’s relations with Türkiye, Dbeibeh said they are “very good,” with also “very good” mutual trade.

“We have very good political relations that are in line with the interests of Libya,” he said.

Dbeibeh added that he respected the views of anti-government protesters in Tripoli but they would not allow anyone to block roads and burn garbage.

Following the killing of Abdelghani “Ghneiwa” al-Kikli, the commander of the Stability Support Unit in Tripoli, on May 12, heavy clashes erupted in the Libyan capital.

The Libyan government announced shortly afterwards that the 444th Brigade, which is affiliated with the defense ministry, took control of the Stability Support Unit’s headquarters and surrounding areas in Abu Selim district of Tripoli.

In a statement on May 13, Dbeibeh congratulated members of the army and police for their success in establishing state authority in the capital, Tripoli.

Clashes broke out in Tripoli in the early hours of May 14 between the Rada militia group and government forces and smoke was seen rising from some buildings in various parts of the city.

On the same day at noon, Libya’s Defense Ministry announced that a ceasefire was declared in all conflict zones in Tripoli in order to protect civilians.

Tripoli Municipality Health Affairs Officer Muhammed Abdulvehab announced that six people were killed and 70 injured in the two days of clashes in Tripoli.

