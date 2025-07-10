Israel’s “Genocide-Industrial Complex” | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we unpack Israel’s latest scheme for Gaza: a so-called “humanitarian city” that critics say is a cover for mass internment and forced transfer. Far from offering safety, the plan is seen as part of Israel’s long-standing effort to remove Palestinians from their land. We examine explosive revelations about the involvement of the Boston Consulting Group and staff linked to the Tony Blair Institute, alongside legal analysis from Professor Eyal Benvenisti, who warns that such population transfers are a grave violation of international law.

The discussion turns to a powerful new report from UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese exposing over 60 corporations, including Microsoft, Alphabet and Palantir, profiting from the Gaza genocide. As the line between technology and war crimes blurs, Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani explore the emergence of what they call a “genocide-industrial complex” and the implications for international accountability.

Tune in to hear more on the latest ceasefire talks, regional developments, and the UK’s decision to label Palestine Action a terrorist group, just as the US removes an Al-Qaeda-linked group from its own terror list. We break down what these double standards mean and why they matter. All that and more in this week’s episode.

