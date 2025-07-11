Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza, death toll rises to 229

July 11, 2025 at 3:38 pm

Press vests lie on a table outside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar - Anadolu Agency]

Press vests lie on a table outside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar – Anadolu Agency]

Another Palestinian journalist was killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 229, local authorities said on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Ahmad Abu Aisha lost his life after being directly hit by an Israeli drone in front of his home in the Sawarha area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the government media office said in a statement.

The office condemned “Israel’s systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

Rejecting calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 56,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israeli army arrests 27 Palestinians in West Bank raids, including journalist

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending