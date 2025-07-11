Southeast Asian bloc urges end to genocide of Palestinians by ’emboldened’ Israel

Southeast Asian bloc on Friday urged an end to the genocide of Palestinians by an “emboldened” Israel, adding that they welcome all efforts for peace in the Middle East, Anadolu reports.

“The longest conflict of modern history, rooted in the unjust and illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory, must be brought to an end,” Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said at the start of the 15th East Asia Summit of Foreign Ministers in Kuala Lumpur, speaking on behalf of the bloc.

“Eighty years of impunity have emboldened Israel to the extent of openly committing genocide, including through mass starvation that includes babies and children,” he stressed.

“This is unacceptable. It must not be allowed to continue. It must stop,” he added, according to an official transcript of his speech on the Malaysian Foreign Ministry website.

He noted that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) supports and welcomes all initiatives aimed at achieving peace, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Malaysia is current chair of the bloc.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

