Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

67 children starved to death in Gaza since October 2023 as Israeli blockade enters 103rd day

July 12, 2025 at 11:48 am

A Palestinian baby is being treated at Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, Gaza on June 30, 2025. In Gaza, where a food crisis is unfolding due to Israel's attacks and closed borders, children are struggling with malnutrition. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

A Palestinian baby is being treated at Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, Gaza on June 30, 2025. In Gaza, where a food crisis is unfolding due to Israel’s attacks and closed borders, children are struggling with malnutrition. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

At least 67 children have died of hunger in Gaza since October 2023 as Israel’s total blockade of the territory enters its 103rd consecutive day, the Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The office warned that the number could rise dramatically, with more than 650,000 children aged under 5 now facing severe and life-threatening malnutrition in the coming weeks due to the continued denial of food, medicine, and fuel.

“Starvation is now killing what bombs have not,” the office stated, describing the ongoing siege as one of the “most extreme forms of collective punishment in modern history.”

The media office said “dozens of additional deaths had been recorded in just the past three days alone, as Israeli forces continue to block the entry of flour, infant formula, and vital nutritional and medical supplies.”

It accused Israel of “deliberately pursuing a policy of mass starvation.”

As of now, around 1.25 million people in Gaza are enduring catastrophic hunger, while 96% of the population, including over 1 million children, suffers from acute food insecurity, the office said.

It held Israel fully responsible for a “systematic and organized starvation campaign” and placed legal and moral blame on its international backers for their support or silence.

“We are sounding the alarm: this is a mass death sentence unfolding before the eyes of the world,” the office said. “Immediate international intervention is not optional, it’s a matter of life or death.”

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 57,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, death toll rises to over 60 since early Saturday

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending