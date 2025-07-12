Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, death toll rises to over 60 since early Saturday

At least 60 Palestinians were killed Saturday in Israeli airstrikes that hit multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources, Anadolu reports.

An airstrike on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street, opposite the Islamic University in western Gaza City, killed a mother and her three children.

In the city’s eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood, four women were killed and 10 other civilians wounded when an Israeli missile hit a house near Yaffa School.

Three members of the same family were killed in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City after an airstrike targeted a residential apartment.

Two more Palestinians were killed in a separate strike on a home in Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood.

– Central Gaza City

In the central Gaza Strip, a child was killed and others injured when a home near Al-Hassaina School west of the Nuseirat refugee camp was bombed.

Local sources said an Israeli drone also struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mansura area of Deir al-Balah, killing seven Palestinians, including four of the same family.

Two women were also killed when an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in the eastern part of the city.

Near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, three Palestinians were killed when a tent sheltering displaced people was targeted.

– Southern Gaza Strip

In Khan Younis, 11 Palestinians, including children and a woman, were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families near the Kuwaiti Hospital in Al-Mawasi area.

Separately, rescue teams recovered the bodies of two more victims from the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Khan Younis.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 57,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.