After Netanyahu’s Washington visit ends, truce in Gaza remains out of reach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has concluded a four-day visit to Washington, seeking to shore up support from the Trump administration as Tel Aviv continues its attacks in Gaza and tensions with Iran linger. He left with warm words and a new bilateral agreement — but no final breakthrough on a ceasefire or hostage release, Anadolu reports.

The trip, Netanyahu’s third to the US capital this year, came on the heels of last month’s joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Framed as a mission to deepen strategic ties, it was also shadowed by street protests and mounting scrutiny over Gaza, both abroad and at home.

Throughout his meetings, Netanyahu lauded the bilateral relationship, declaring after a meeting with US House Speaker Mike Johnson that the partnership had reached an unprecedented level. He said coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv is unmatched “in the entire 77 years of Israel’s history.”

High-level talks on Gaza, Iran

Netanyahu’s diplomatic blitz included meetings with top figures across Washington.

A primary focus of these contacts was the war in Gaza and securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The issue dominated back-to-back meetings, including a private dinner with US President Donald Trump on Monday and a follow-up Oval Office session Tuesday with Vice President JD Vance.

While no final agreement was announced, US officials signaled progress. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said that three of four major sticking points in the negotiations had been resolved and a deal might be concluded within the week — something so far has not materialized.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with both Witkoff US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He held separate talks with Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday morning.

Discussions also centered on regional strategy following the Iran operation. At a Wednesday meeting at the Pentagon, Netanyahu thanked US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for Washington’s partnership, expressing his “absolute thanks, gratitude and admiration” for US military cooperation.

His outreach extended to the Capitol, where he met with Speaker Johnson and a bipartisan session of senators that included Majority Leader John Thune and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The only concrete deliverable came Tuesday, when Netanyahu signed a memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence and energy cooperation alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Gaza relocation comments trigger backlash

Netanyahu and Trump’s remarks about a possible relocation of Palestinians from Gaza stirred controversy early in the week.

The issue arose Monday when US President Trump, asked about a relocation plan, said the US has “great cooperation” from surrounding countries to accept Palestinians. Netanyahu added that they were “getting close to finding several countries,” adding that Palestinians wishing to leave should be given the “freedom of choice” to leave.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu sought to clarify the position and deny any such intent, stating that he and Trump share a “common goal” on Gaza that does not include forced removal.

“We’re not pushing out anyone,” Netanyahu said. The Palestinians should have “the freedom of choice,” he said, adding “but nothing more than that, no coercion, no forcible dislocation.”

However, he added Thursday that hopes for a sweeping resolution remain out of reach.

“A comprehensive agreement to release all hostages was not achievable,” he told families of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Protests on the streets, pressure at home

While Netanyahu courted lawmakers inside, protesters massed outside on Washington’s streets. Demonstrations began Sunday outside the White House and continued throughout his visit.

From Sunday through Thursday, demonstrators gathered outside the White House, the Capitol, and key government buildings. Groups like American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), CAIR, and CODEPINK led chants and condemned the visit.

“This is not a diplomatic visit. This is a disgrace,” said Robert McCaw, CAIR’s director of government affairs. “Every handshake, every deal, every photo op (with Netanyahu) with American leaders stains the hands of all Americans with the blood of children from Gaza.”

Osama Abu Irshaid of AMP called on Trump to go beyond “vague diplomacy and half measures” and demand a permanent ceasefire.

On Tuesday, as Netanyahu arrived at the Capitol, protesters with Palestinian flags chanted “Free Palestine” and held signs reading “Stop Arming Israel” and “Netanyahu is a war criminal.”

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.