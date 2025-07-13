Middle East Monitor
Freedom Flotilla’s Gaza-bound ‘Handala’ sets sail from Italy

July 13, 2025 at 5:38 pm

People gather around the Freedom Flotilla ship "Handala" ahead of the boat's departure for Gaza at a port in Syracuse, Sicily, southern Italy, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP via Getty Images]

Freedom Flotilla Coalition set sail on Sunday toward Gaza with its new vessel “Handala” from Siracusa, Italy, Anadolu reports.

“Just weeks after Israeli forces illegally seized our boat ‘Madleen’ and abducted 12 unarmed civilians in international waters, we continue — with global solidarity — to challenge Israel’s illegal and deadly siege,” the coalition announced on X.

The coalition noted that they aim to break the blockade “for the children of Gaza,” carrying humanitarian aid and a message of “solidarity.”

Although the number of activists is not exactly known yet, with estimations up to 18, two members of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party are also expected on board.

The British-flagged vessel Madleen had departed Sicily, Italy, on June 6, bound for Gaza, attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of the enclave.

Israeli forces seized the Madleen on June 9 and detained its 12-strong crew.

READ: Israel to prevent Freedom Flotilla ship from approaching Gaza

