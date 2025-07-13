Germany’s Merz criticizes Israel’s plan for forced relocation of Gaza’s population

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday criticized Israel’s plan to relocate Palestinians to an internment camp built on the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza, Anadolu reports.

“The way things are currently happening in the Gaza Strip is unacceptable,” Merz said during an interview with public broadcaster ARD, reiterating his call for increased humanitarian aid and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

“I have not liked what the Israeli government has been doing in the Gaza Strip for many weeks now. I have also expressed that,” the conservative leader said, adding that he had expressed his discomfort to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their phone calls.

“I hope that we Europeans, together with the Americans, can bring about a solution that ultimately leads to a two-state solution. The Palestinians have a right to have a place where they can live,” Merz said, stressing that the current developments in Gaza are unacceptable.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he instructed the army to prepare a plan to relocate all Palestinians to what he called a “humanitarian city” built on the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to Katz, the entire population will be held in this new zone, from which they will be permitted to emigrate from Gaza to other countries.

