UN agency warns of sharp rise in malnutrition cases in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Sunday of a sharp rise in malnutrition cases across the Gaza Strip following Israel’s tightened blockade and continued prevention of humanitarian aid deliveries, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the agency said one of its clinics in Gaza “has seen an increase in the number of malnutrition cases since March, when the siege imposed by the Government of Israel started.”

“UNRWA hasn’t been allowed to bring in any humanitarian aid since,” the agency noted.

“Despite a critical shortage in supplies essential for treatment, our teams continue their work in Gaza to help the most vulnerable, including through nutritional assessment for children,” it added.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 67 children have died of hunger in Gaza since October 2023.

Gaza’s healthcare system is also in a state of collapse due to Israel’s deliberate targeting of hospitals and health centers, and its continued closure of border crossings, which has blocked the entry of fuel, medicines, and medical equipment.

The ongoing fuel crisis threatens to shut down the few remaining medical facilities still operating in the strip.

“The fuel shortage in Gaza has reached critical levels,” UNRWA said in a joint statement with several UN organizations on Sunday.

It warned of a “collapse of humanitarian efforts” in the Gaza Strip, as basic services, including hospital operations, water systems, sanitation networks, and ambulance services, are affected.

“Without adequate fuel, UN agencies responding to this crisis will likely be forced to stop their operations entirely, directly impacting all essential services in Gaza,” it said.

“This means no health services, no clean water, and no capacity to deliver aid,” it said, calling for the consistent entry of sufficient fuel into the Gaza Strip “to sustain life-saving operations.”

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

