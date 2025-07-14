Iranian FM: Netanyahu thought he could erase 40 years of peaceful nuclear progress

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrongly believed he could eliminate over four decades of Iran’s peaceful nuclear achievements, stressing that Iran’s nuclear scientists have trained hundreds of students despite Israeli efforts to undermine the programme.

In a post published Monday via X, Araghchi stated: “Netanyahu pledged victory in Gaza almost two years ago,” Araghchi wrote. “The end result: military quagmire, facing arrest warrant for war crimes, and 200,000 new Hamas recruits.”

Highlighting the nuclear file, he said that Netanyahu “dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of.”

Araghchi also criticised what he described as Netanyahu’s influence over US policy, claiming that after failing to achieve any of his war aims in Iran—and turning to the United States for support when Iranian missiles struck undisclosed Israeli sites, which he said Netanyahu continues to censor—the Israeli Prime Minister is now openly dictating what Washington should or should not say or do in negotiations with Tehran.

Denouncing Netanyahu’s war objectives against Iran’s peaceful nuclear achievements, he concluded his post by saying: “Apart from the farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? And if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?”

While US President Donald Trump never explicitly opposed Netanyahu’s wish to attack Iran again, he still preferred diplomacy.

