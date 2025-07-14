Two more Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Anadolu.

The strike killed two Palestinians, including the journalist Fadi Khalifa in an airstrike against the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza City, the sources said, without providing further details.

Another journalist, Hussam Saleh Al-Adlouni was killed along with his wife Suad, and two children in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their tent in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Khalifa’s and Adlouni deaths bring the number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023 to 230, according to an Anadolu tally based on the Gaza Government Media Office data.

On Thursday, the office said that journalist Ahmad Abu Aisha lost his life after being directly hit in an Israeli drone attack in front of his home in the Sawarha area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

