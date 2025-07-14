US Senators strongly condemn efforts by Israeli Knesset to expel Arab lawmaker

Three US senators issued a joint statement Sunday strongly condemning efforts by Israel’s Knesset to expel Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh, calling it an assault on democratic principles.

Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch and Chris Van Hollen defended Odeh, the chairman of the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta’al party, after Israeli lawmakers voted to advance his impeachment.

“We strongly condemn the effort to expel MK Ayman Odeh from the Israeli Knesset,” the senators said. “If Israel is going to call itself a democracy, it must tolerate peaceful dissent.”

The senators linked the expulsion effort to Odeh’s calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and a political solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

“For over a decade, MK Odeh has been a leading advocate for peace, justice, and Jewish-Arab partnership,” they said. “The current expulsion effort is a direct response to MK Odeh’s outspoken and brave calls.”

The lawmakers described the move as sending “a chilling message to millions of Palestinian citizens of Israel: that their representation is conditional and their rights revocable.”

“We stand in solidarity with MK Odeh and with the right of all lawmakers, Arab and Jewish, to speak freely and without fear of political retribution,” they said.

A parliamentary committee voted on June 30 to advance Odeh’s impeachment over his welcome of Palestinian detainee releases.

The Knesset is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to eject Odeh. The motion requires a supermajority of 90 out of 120 members to pass.

Even if his impeachment is approved, Odeh will still be able to file a petition against the decision with the Israeli Supreme Court.

Palestinians account for 21% of Israel’s population of nearly 10 million.

