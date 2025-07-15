Germany, Slovenia press Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation

Germany and Slovenia called on Israel to improve the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza amid a mass starvation and mounting civilian death toll in the enclave, Anadolu reports.

“I heard that an agreement was reached between the (European) Commission and Israel, and this is necessary. I consider it very important for the future.

“It should ensure that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip improves quickly and effectively. This has the full support of the German government,” Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a press briefing with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in Berlin.

“Now it will be crucial that everything agreed upon is implemented, meaning that it is also implemented on the ground. The EU will ensure this and this is right and necessary,” he added.

Wadephul’s remarks were echoed by Fajon, who urged Israel “to implement the humanitarian agreement” with the EU.

“Humanitarian aid is important. An immediate ceasefire (in Gaza) is important,” the Slovenian minister said.

“We will continue to strive through all diplomatic channels to, on the one hand, protect the civilian population – this is the moral and legal responsibility of all states – and, on the other hand, to stop the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza,” she added.

Fajon also expressed regret that the EU could not reach an agreement on an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel over its lethal Gaza policy.

She reiterated that a two-state solution is the “only guarantee for peace” between Israelis and Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel to take concrete steps to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that the bloc is prepared to respond if Israel fails to meet the pledges.

Speaking at a press conference following the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Kallas said the bloc will closely monitor Israel’s implementation of agreed pledges, with compliance updates every two weeks. She stressed that a ceasefire and the release of hostages remain top priorities for EU ministers.

“At the request of the European Council, I also presented ministers an inventory of different measures that could be taken in relation to the review done in June. So we had a discussion on this, and these are choices that the member states have to make. We will keep these options on the table and stand ready to act if Israel does not live up to its pledges,” she said.

“The aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to really improve the situation in Gaza,” she added.

