Hind Rajab Foundation files criminal complaint in Portugal against Israeli soldier

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a Brussels-based human rights and legal organisation, announced on Monday that it had filed a formal criminal complaint with the Portuguese judiciary against Israeli soldier Dani Adonya Adega, accusing him of killing four Palestinian civilians during the assault on Gaza.

According to the Foundation’s statement, Adega served as a sniper in the Israeli army’s 252nd division. At the beginning of this year, he posted an image on social media holding a sniper rifle with a caption reading: “4 rounds, 0 misses🎯🔥”

The Foundation stated that Division 252 operated in the Netzarim axis, where Israeli snipers and armoured patrols were documented firing systematically at civilians, most of whom were children. It stressed that the killings took place during a declared truce and not in the context of armed combat, making the incident an act of premeditated murder.

The statement added that around 170 Palestinian civilians were killed during the truce period, describing this as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and a possible war crime.

The Hind Rajab Foundation confirmed that it had obtained documented evidence showing that Adega is currently in Portugal and called on the Portuguese authorities to arrest and prosecute him based on the principle of universal jurisdiction.

