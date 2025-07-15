Settler attacks delay arrival of Jordanian aid convoy to Gaza

Israeli Settler attacks on a Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza have delayed its arrival by more than 24 hours.

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip came under attack on Monday by extremist Israeli settlers, causing damage to several vehicles and preventing the full convoy from reaching its destination.

According to sources quoted by Al-Mamlaka TV, only 29 out of the 50 aid trucks have so far been able to enter Gaza, while the remaining vehicles are still being obstructed on the road.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) had announced on Sunday that it had dispatched a new convoy of 50 trucks carrying food supplies. The shipment was organised in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) and in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The charity said the aid is intended for the most affected families in Gaza, and that distribution will be handled through local channels to ensure packages reach those in need, despite the ongoing war and blockade.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive, Jordan’s humanitarian corridor has delivered 7,815 aid trucks and 53 cargo planes through the Egyptian border city of Al-Arish, along with 102 helicopters as part of an ongoing airlift. Several relief projects have also been carried out in cooperation with supporting organisations.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that ending the Israeli offensive on Gaza is an urgent priority. He described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called for the immediate entry of aid.

Safadi added, “Jordan is ready to send hundreds of trucks every day to Gaza if the Israeli restrictions are lifted.”

