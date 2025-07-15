Turkiye condemns Israeli military intervention in southern Syria, calls for immediate halt

Turkiye condemned Israel’s military intervention in the recent developments in southern Syria, urging the attacks to be urgently halted, said the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

“We condemn Israel’s use of military force to intervene in the recent developments in the south of Syria and emphasize that these attacks must cease immediately,” said the ministry in a statement.

Maintaining stability and security in Syria primarily benefits the Syrian people, along with the neighboring countries and the broader region, the statement further read.

“Accordingly, the steps taken by the Syrian government to establish security across the country and strengthen its presence should be supported,” it added.

