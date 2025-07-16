Middle East Monitor
International Protection Group: Children in Gaza lose limbs daily as humanitarian situation worsens

July 16, 2025 at 8:52 am

10-year-old Muhammed Omar Selim Muslih, who followed his father to get aid for their family in the Netzarim Corridor was wounded in an Israeli attack and got amputated due to shrapnel injuries, is seen in Gaza City, Gaza on July 08, 2025.[Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini - Anadolu Agency]

The International Protection Group revealed on Tuesday alarming figures highlighting the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, around 10 children lose one or both legs each day as a result of ongoing military attacks.

The group stated that over 40,000 children in Gaza have been wounded in war-related incidents, while 1,580 medical personnel have been killed. In addition, 467 humanitarian aid workers have also lost their lives.

The report further noted that the repeated forced displacement of nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s population has had serious psychological and physical effects, especially on elderly people and those with disabilities. These challenges are worsening due to the continuation of the war and the severe shortage of humanitarian aid.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces – with full US support – have continued to carry out what the group described as acts of genocide in Gaza. These attacks have left over 197,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children, with more than 10,000 people reported missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

