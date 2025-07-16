Iran removes street name honouring Egyptian president’s assassin amid diplomatic shift

In a significant move after years of tension, Iran has removed a street name honouring Khaled al-Islambouli, the chief suspect in the 1981 assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. The street has been renamed “Hassan Nasrallah Street,” in tribute to the former Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on 27 September.

The renaming ceremony, attended by officials from the Tehran City Council and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, featured the unveiling of a commemorative plaque bearing Nasrallah’s name. This change reflects Tehran’s intent to move past decades of historical tension with Egypt and to foster diplomatic rapprochement between the two nations.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the decision stemmed from a vote by a majority of Tehran City Council members in coordination with the foreign ministry to replace a name that has long symbolised the discord between Cairo and Tehran. This step is seen as part of Iran’s broader efforts to eliminate barriers to restoring full diplomatic relations with Egypt, which have been severed since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty welcomed the decision, describing it as a “good step” toward overcoming one of the major obstacles to improving bilateral relations. He noted that Egyptian-Iranian relations are witnessing “positive movements,” at both the bilateral and regional levels, with plans to initiate a sub-ministerial consultation mechanism aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, economy, and tourism.

However, the Egyptian foreign minister also highlighted “regional concerns”, particularly regarding Iranian policies, including recent airstrikes on US bases in Qatar. He emphasised that Gulf security is a crucial aspect of Egypt’s national security.

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a historic visit to Cairo to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, marking the first such visit in decades. Additionally, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed support for renewing relations with Egypt during a meeting with the Sultan of Oman in May, indicating a potential shift in Iranian policy.

