BREAKING: Israel launches new airstrikes on Syrian capital amid escalation

The Israeli army launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, local media said.

The state news agency SANA reported airstrikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed “painful blows” on Damascus.

