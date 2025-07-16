Israeli diaspora minister calls for ‘elimination’ of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli called Tuesday for the immediate “elimination” of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

“We must not stand idly by in the face of the Islamist-Nazi terror regime of Al-Qaeda in a suit and tie. Anyone who thinks Ahmad al-Shara is a legitimate leader is gravely mistaken — he is a terrorist, a barbaric murderer who should be eliminated without delay” Chikli posted on X platform, formerly Twitter.

“We saw the horrific massacre of the Alawites, met with deafening silence from European leaders, and now we are witnessing the slaughter and humiliation of the Druze. The terror regime in Syria must be fought” he added

“If it looks like Hamas, talks like Hamas, and acts like Hamas, it’s Hamas!” Chikli claimed.

The minister’s statement came after the Israeli military announced that it had begun attacking Syrian regime military vehicles in Sweida, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, “under direction from the political echelon.”

This came shortly after a joint statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yisrael Katz confirming the army’s orders to attack Syrian regime forces and weapons brought into Sweida.

For its part, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Israeli occupation warplanes are continuing their raids on the city of Sweida, while reports confirmed that Syrian Interior Ministry forces were injured in Israeli raids around Sweida.

